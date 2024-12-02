Ecommerce player Ozon acquires Oney Bank

Ozon is a Russian ecommerce platform that held its IPO on the NASDAQ in November 2020. The acquisition of Oney Bank is an important milestone for Ozon. It will equip the company with the necessary set of licenses to grow and develop its fintech vertical by expanding its financial services offering for the customers and the sellers on the Ozon platform.

While Ozon is acquiring the bank to enhance its own financial services offering, it will continue to actively cooperate with other banks and fintech companies to develop new products and services for its customers and marketplace sellers, according to the press release.

Ozon began developing its fintech products in 2018. Today the fintech business includes B2C and B2B services that are complementary to Ozon’s core ecommerce operations. These include an installment payment option for customers, as well as payment instruments such as the Ozon.Card cashback debit card, which currently has close to 500,000 users.