As a result, online retailers who use the ECOMMERCE ONE platform now have access to a solution for digital instant financing. Banxware aims to simplify access to capital with platform-integrated business loans. The company provides platform-based business loans by digitally embedding its lending solution into the dashboards of its platform partners, which ECOMMERCE ONE is now doing.



The need for more liquidity

According to a Banxware representative, the increase in inflation means an even higher liquidity risk for SMEs. This results in many having to file for bankruptcy because they have no short-term access to liquidity. As the representative states, traditional banks cannot close the financing gaps in the short term, due to bureaucratically overloaded processes, while Banxware enables instant digital financing.

With a digital application process, Banxware is able to process funding requests within 15 minutes. As a rule, companies can access the financing amount within 24 hours. The aim is to democratise access to capital in order to help small and medium-sized companies.



