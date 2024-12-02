ecolytiq and Mambu offer banks embedded climate engagement solutions

ecolytiq’s climate engagement product suite will be available on the Mambu marketplace that serves 110 million end users. The partnership will offer financial service providers more options to engage with sustainable banking.











Meeting customer demand for green finance

Climate change is reshaping the planet and with it the way people bank. More and more customers, recognising the urgency, want to act on this. According to research by Mambu, half of all customers would consider changing their bank to an institution with a stronger commitment to sustainability. Customer demand is revolutionising the way banks connect with their customers.

In partnership with Mambu, ecolytiq is addressing evolving customer needs by providing solutions that cater to a fresh wave of environmentally conscious finance. Mambu's modular banking approach allows a smooth integration with ecolytiq through APIs, granting commercial clients the freedom to embrace climate-friendly initiatives on their own terms. This results in the creation and seamless integration of new products across their digital platforms, enhancing their offerings to customers.





Fostering climate action in banking

Combining ecolytiq’s sustainability features with Mambu’s expertise in API-driven, cloud banking platform allows banks and financial institutions to act quickly on the climate crisis and take the first step towards sustainable banking. Small and medium-sized businesses will especially benefit from added transparency on the impact of their purchases and guidance towards more sustainable business operations.

Officials from ecolytiq elaborated that financial institutions need embedded solutions that are as robust as the challenges they face. Their work with Mambu is an extension of their commitment to meet banks with a wide range of options that promote action on climate change while strengthening their relationship with their customers.

Also commenting on this partnership, Mambu’s representatives said that when it comes to making greener financial and lifestyle decisions, there is a role for banks to play in empowering their customers with the right information. ecolytiq provides climate impact insights, and by teaming up with Mambu, more financial services customers have the option to embed this into the products they build on our platform.





What does ecolytiq do?

The climate action solution from ecolytiq guides banks and financial service providers in channelling consumer demand for sustainability into new business growth. The ecolytiq product suite enriches traditional banking with embedded transaction-based foot printing, personalised climate insights, and access to environmental projects. This inspires more top of wallet behaviour, resulting in more positive environmental impact for banks and their customers. ecolytiq is partnered with financial institutions globally, including Visa, TSYS, Rabobank, Vancity, and Tink. ecolytiq is also a member of the Visa Fintech Partner Connect Programme, enabling banks to seamlessly implement comprehensive sustainability strategies.