ECOGAS teams up with Esker for cloud-based AP automation

Servicing roughly 400 active vendors with 40.000 annual invoices, ECOGAS turned to Eskers cloudbased accounts payable automation solution to upgrade their processes by reducing time spent on manual tasks and increasing control and visibility over the entire workflow.

Regulated by its government, ECOGAS needed an online invoice validation against the Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos (AFIP) - similar to the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Eskers cloud-based solution helped the company overcome this challenge by allowing its vendors to upload invoices within a portal where invoice data is automatically captured and checked against AFIP.

Eskers online portal provides a self-service solution to vendors which allows the company to:

• Save time and money previously spent responding to invoice status calls

• Reduce repetitive tasks associated with managing receiving and dispatching invoices

• Increase process visibility with real-time tracking of all invoices

The portal feature also benefits its vendors, who are able to use it for:

• Immediate access to invoice status

• Self-service access to payment information

• Instant communication to quickly clear up discrepancies

• Quicker payment and improved cash flow

Eskers customizable dashboards provide ECOGAS with the visibility and control it needs to manage its AP department. Now, it can measure the department’s efficiency through metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) such as: invoices pending approval, budget control and forecasts, and days payable outstanding (DPO).

Esker is a worldwide provider of cloud-based document process automation software. Organisations of all sizes use its shared platform of solutions, offered on-demand or on-premises, to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more. Esker’s solutions are compatible with all geographic, regulatory and technology environments.

Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and US headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin.