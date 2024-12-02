Ecobank teams up with Google to help African SMEs' digitalisation





Through the partnership, Ecobank will offer different solutions, including Google My Business and Google Ad products for its SME customers. With the partnership with Google, the bank ensures engagement between SMEs and their customers as well as adding potential new customers. The digital packages are expected to be available to Ecobank’s SMEs customers across sub Saharan Africa in May 2020.

Ecobank is an independent regional banking group in West Africa and Central Africa, serving wholesale and retail customers. The Group offers a suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, cash management, loans, advisory, trade, securities, wealth, and asset management.