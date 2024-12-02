ECI launches Large Language Application platform

Positioned as the inaugural secure large language model (LLM) application tailored for the alternative financial market and other highly regulated industries, ELLA was designed to bring artificial intelligence capabilities to organisations operating under stringent security and compliance constraints.

According to the official press release, ELLA was purpose-built to facilitate the integration of large language models within financial services entities, ensuring a secure and compliant approach to leverage LLMs for innovation and business acceleration. By extracting precise insights from an organisation's secure data and market evaluations, ELLA aims to improve operational efficiency while supporting informed decision-making through AI outputs. This approach enables financial services organisations to harness the potential of AI while prioritising security and data integrity.

The press release further details that ELLA offers a degree of customisability, allowing management teams to establish comprehensive permissions and usage policies via its admin dashboard. The dashboard provides full visibility and real-time insights into the platform's operations, promptly alerting to deviations from established rules to address potential concerns and maintain consistent compliance.

ELLA's continuous learning capabilities extend to the customisation of context and insights generation. Users can input additional data as market conditions evolve, ensuring that insights align with each firm's unique data landscape. Leveraging retrieval augmented grounding (RAG), ELLA's outputs are generated from a firm's proprietary documents, delivering insights through a conversational interface with an expert on the data.

In the official press release, representatives from ECI talked about AI and its ability to deliver a competitive edge across industries. They also highlighted that ECI knows about their clients' needs to be at the forefront of every new technology.

More information about ECI

ECI is a US-based provider of cloud services, cybersecurity, and digital transformation solutions specifically created for alternative investment services organisations on a global scale.

The platform offered by ECI is designed to ensure reliable business acceleration through technology, fostering collaborative partnerships with clients to promote innovation. ECI's client base includes more than 1,000 customers around the world, collectively managing assets exceeding USD 3 trillion.