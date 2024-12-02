ECB hands Banks EUR 851 mln in PELTRO funding





The allotments with a 16-month maturity were made under the ECB’s so-called ‘pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations’ plan, or PELTRO. The facility mainly targets smaller banks and those who are not eligible for a separate program with targeted lending criteria. PELTRO loans are subject to an interest rate 25 basis points below the ECB’s main refinancing rate, which is currently at zero.

A separate program known as targeted longer-term refinancing operations offers banks more generous terms in return for providing credit to the real economy, though the next allotment under that facility doesn’t take place until June 2020.