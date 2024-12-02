ECB and Riksbank to support RIX-INST, Sweden's instant payment





Riksbank is the central bank of Sweden, while the Eurosystem is the monetary authority of the eurozone, the collective of European Union member states that have adopted the euro as their sole official currency.

The partnership will also provide the country of Sweden with access to Eurosystem’s TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS). It allows payment services provider to transfer and settle their customers’ funds in real-time and settle the payments in central bank money. TIPS has been in use in the EU region since November 2018.

The agreement is expected to allow the e-payments made in Swedish krona to be settled on the settlement platform for instant payments operated by the Eurosystem. The payments will be cleared as of May 2022, under the agreement.