Ebury to look at GBP 2 billion valuation in London listing





The cross-border payments platform Ebury held talks with multiple banks and financial institutions, in the process of pursuing a London listing at a valuation of up to GBP 2 billion. According to Bloomberg, the company will focus on listing in the UK in 2025.

At the same time, the payments platform also interviewed the banks in order to accelerate its pre-RFP procedure, which represents a new development where a firm or a financial institution will be given the possibility to communicate with a wide range of underwriters before later paring down the list to a select group. The final list is expected to be invited for more detailed pitches for a secure and efficient IPO mandate.







More information on the announcement

Ebury represents a company that is part of Santander’s PagoNxt global payment platform. The firm was founded in order to provide customers and clients with secure and efficient payment services and collections of benefits, aimed at protecting users from fraud through the process of international trade. By leveraging its platform, members are given the possibility to make payments in more than 130 currencies, make and receive transactions locally, and get multi-currency accounts in approximately 29 currencies in a secure and efficient manner.

According to officials from Ebury, the payments process will continue to focus on its plan to explore and develop an IPO, while prioritising meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market. The IPO business market is seeing an accelerated development, as well as getting more competitive for banks and financial institutions. This is taking place as activity begins to recover after a nearly two-year period, in which many merchants were not enabled to develop their overall business.

As deliberation procedures are still ongoing, and details of the potential offering could change, the company is expected to remain compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local market.



