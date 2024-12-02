Ebury to launch coronavirus lending facility to support UK and European SMEs

An initial GBP 40 million lending facility to help UK SMEs manage their working capital during the Coronavirus crisis is available now and Ebury aims to expand this program into the hundreds of millions in collaboration with Governments in the UK and Europe.

Ebury is actively approaching different Government bodies in the UK and Europe so it can support in

the distribution of financial aid packages to help SMEs throughout the coming months.

Ebury was founded in 2009, following the banking crisis, to provide SMEs with the global transaction banking services. In November 2019, Santander agreed to acquire a 50.1% stake in Ebury for GBP 350 million.