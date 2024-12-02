Ebury partners with Salt Edge





Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to enable both financial institutions to optimise visibility and attract new clients and customers, while also offering already existing users Open Banking services.

In addition, Salt Edge and Ebusy will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and partners in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More insights on the partnership

As modern financial technology has advanced with notable innovations and services, Ebury and Salt Edge aim to keep up with the trends of the industry in order to provide an improved and secure experience to their customers and collaborators.

Ebury is set to simplify and power global trade by making it more accessible for businesses and enterprises of all sizes as well. In addition, its robust technology and suite of tools were developed in order to optimise the manner in which clients scale and transact all over the world in a secure and efficient way. The partnership with Salt Edge will give Ebury access to the former’s Open Banking expertise, while the company will also have the possibility to extend its reach and help clients unlock global growth and development opportunities.

Salt Edge is currently working with Ebury’s team in order to integrate their EU and UK PSD2 APIs, an incorporation that will offer the latter’s account holders immediate access to a vast network of accounting, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Treasury Management platforms using Salt Edge services for automated reconciliation. This is expected to increase Ebury’s visibility amongst financial service providers in the region of Europe and the UK while enabling its clients to experience the convenience and security of Open Banking as well.

Customers will also have the possibility to share account information with companies, which will eliminate regulatory burdens. At the same time, by leveraging Ebury’s product offering, the partnership reinforces the shared dedication to delivering optimised and comprehensive financial tools, while also helping SMEs and businesses streamline and simplify cross-border trade.



