Ebury partners with Kompasbank to support Danish SMEs

Through this partnership, Ebury will provide the platform for executing international transactions, while kompasbank will manage customer onboarding, offer foreign exchange (FX) advisory, and deliver ongoing support. The agreement marks a first for the Scandinavian region and focuses on offering Danish SMEs a digital self-service platform for foreign exchange and cross-border payments. This system is designed to be user-friendly and efficient, offering competitive currency rates and minimising delays that could disrupt business deals.

According to the official press release, Danish SMEs engaged in international trade stand to benefit from the partnership, as it offers a faster, more modern platform for managing foreign exchange and payments. Kompasbank provides customised banking solutions that meet the unique challenges faced by smaller businesses.

Representatives from Ebury stated that the collaboration with kompasbank allows both companies to assist more SMEs in achieving their growth objectives. They highlighted that businesses using the platform will have access to competitive FX rates and the ability to make and receive payments in various currencies globally, thanks to Ebury’s extensive financial infrastructure.

In turn, officials from kompasbank emphasised the bank’s mission to be a significant driver of growth for SMEs by offering enhanced banking services beyond traditional products. They noted that the partnership with Ebury adds a competitive edge in FX and international payment services, enabling kompasbank to bring new solutions to market more quickly than developing them independently.

More information about the two companies

Ebury is a financial services provider that supports businesses in managing international payments and currency risk. The company offers a range of services, including business loans, currency exchange, and payment solutions, to help organisations streamline their global operations.

Kompasbank is a Danish business bank focused on SMEs, offering loans and financial services tailored to smaller businesses. With an EU banking licence granted in 2021, the bank operates in Denmark, Germany, and Spain, providing a range of credit options and financing solutions designed to help SMEs grow and manage their financial needs effectively.

