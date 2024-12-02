Ebury partners with ABN Australia

Through this partnership, ABN Australia will improve and expand its payment services and solutions globally, while streamlining end-to-end employer of record products as well. This will allow funds to be received in multiple currencies around the globe, in order to pay employees, customers, and other beneficiaries in Australia more efficiently.

Ebury will offer its Mass Payments solution in order to safeguard user money and reduce counterparty risks. Moreover, it will give ABN Australia the possibility to enable its clients to transact across currencies in a safer and more efficient manner.

The Mass Payments service of Ebury was designed to provide businesses across various sectors with multiple tools and products, in order for them to improve their development process. The solution includes areas like insurance providers, pension administrators, financial institutions, banks, payroll providers, and other industries.











Ebury’s recent partnerships and collaborations

Ebury offers its collaborators and clients multiple financial solutions and services, such as international payments and collections, FX in numerous currencies for major markets and emerging industries, business lending, FX risk management, and cash management strategies.

The company had multiple partnerships and collaborations in the last couple of months, covering numerous geographic areas around the world.

In May 2023, Ebury announced that it signed a strategic deal with the Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA). The collaboration was set to allow FIBA members to improve the development of their businesses with effective and secure lending, risk management, and cash management services through Professional Partner.

The partnership aimed to leverage Ebury’s services, products, and expertise in business lending, cash management, and international payments in order for FIBA to offer its members the possibility to enhance their overall client proposition.

Moreover, Ebury also provided its global payment and collection accounts, which allowed companies and businesses to receive funds domestically while avoiding high wire costs and automatic conversion, all in one online portal.

Earlier in April 2023, Ebury was selected by InCorp Global to offer payroll payments and transaction services for its underlying clients. Provider of corporate solutions and business advisory across the APAC region, InCorp Global was set to engage with Ebury Mass Payments for facilitating payroll payments throughout multiple areas, including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Ebury provided InCorp’s users with frictionless transactions across multiple currencies around the globe, whilst safeguarding client money and funds, as well as reducing counterparty risks. Both of the companies focused on the need for employee payments to arrive both on time and at full value as well.