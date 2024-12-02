Ebury, mypensionID partner to optimise pensioner payments

mypensionID will now offer its clients services in conjunction with Ebury, a global payments business backed by Santander Bank, that specialises in cross-border financial services and risk management. The partnership will mean that mypensionID clients will be able to receive services for payments made to overseas pensioners from Ebury. It reflects a shared objective in ensuring the best value for pension schemes, ensuring Secure Digital Verification for members, and continued support for pension administrators, according to the official press release.

The partnership follows the successful use of the mypensionID application, which provides a secure method of connecting people with their pensions and ultimately their payments to ensure they are paid securely and promptly to the correct individual. It also reflects the growing trend for fintechs to combine their offerings and improve access to products and service for customers around the world.