Ebury and TrustBills ink partnership

The two players in international trade have agreed to supplement each other’s portfolios, integrate their payment systems, and support their respective sales activities.

The new partnership aims to make international trade easier for corporates as well as increasing access to cross border receivables finance to more market participants.

By integrating their payments systems, TrustBills and Ebury will be able to provide a better alternative to the EBICS approval process which can be slow. This will enable clients in Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg to benefit from both companies` technology when it comes to payments and working capital.



