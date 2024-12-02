Ebury and Nexi announce Open Banking partnership

Nexi's partner banks will be able to boost their offering to SME and corporate clients with Ebury’s global transaction services, which include international cash management, FX risk management and import/export lending.

Credit institutions will be able to expand their global transaction services with solutions to overcome some of the traditional complexities of cross-border transactions. For example, Ebury International Cash Management services allow customers to open multi-currency accounts in a few hours; FX Risk Management services help businesses to reduce the risks associated with international trade; the single platform for cross-border payments gives customers a way to pay suppliers in over 200 countries and over 100 currencies.