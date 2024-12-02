Ebury acquires payroll payments business Frontierpay

The acquisition forms part of Ebury’s broader strategy to invest in technologies that will help accelerate the automation of international payment processes, specifically targeting those within finance and treasury functions of mid-market corporates.

In addition to payments, Ebury is investing in technologies that improve the global trade process for SMEs including FX and currency hedging, international cash management and trade finance. This year, major banking partnerships with SACE Simest and Unicaja Banco were announced, further enhancing the service they can provide to their global client base.