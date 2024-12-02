ebpSource partners SSC Solutions to expand reach across South East Asia

Following the partnership between the two companies, clients in the South East Asia region will be able to ‘unwire’ the enterprise - by delivering bills, statements, documents, invoices and other regular transactional information to multiple, fully-integrated customer channels; from online banking and customer portals, to smartphones, tablets, kiosks, branch and ATM networks.

SSCS is an IT developer and applications integration provider, focused on the delivery of document workflow, data management, knowledge management and payment solutions.

