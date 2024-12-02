ebpSource, InfoMax partner for e-billing and payments

The collaboration with ebpSource will enable InfoMax to deliver technology to its customers’ fast-growing internet and mobile banking, e-bill consolidation and mobile e-payment services.

InfoMax customers include Philippines National Bank, China Banking Corporation, Allied Banking Corporation, Asia United Bank, Banco de Oro Philippines, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and many more financial services, telecoms, government and other institutions across Asia Pacific.

For these customers InfoMax provides solutions from records archiving to statement distribution, digital content management and data integration with ERP and CRM systems and other supporting technology for internet banking. The addition of electronic billing provides a straight-through workflow from the back office, enterprise systems and the supplier/biller finance chain to and from the bank’s online bill presentment and payment portal.

As a new functionally-rich service for online banking, or for high volume billers and bill/invoice consolidation service providers, providing a centralised e-billing hub with flexible mobile e-payment options offers customers speed and convenience while opening up new revenue opportunities.

Founded in 1998, InfoMax is a wholly owned Filipino company that provides solutions in Document Management, Content Integration and Business Process Management. Solutions include ASG-Mobius ViewDirect for Document Archiving, Records Management, Report Mining and connectors to integrate ERP and CRM systems. ASG-Document Direct for the Internet allows for web-based search for documents, reports and images and Bills Presentment and ASG Mobius ViewDirect-ABS provides the ability to monitor and guarantee data quality. InfoMax has also developed solution suites such as InfoCapture for document scanning and indexing, InfoTrack for tracking of physical folders and documents and InfoAsset for Fixed Asset Management.

