Ebitly partners with Nordigen

Ebitly is a real-time cashflow planning platform, which aims to give small and medium-sized enterprises access to smart and powerful financial management tools. The programme’s interface is simple but is packed with features. The toolset includes a ‘virtual CFO’ which provides users with financial recommendations, payment analysis, and reminders, as well as risk assessment. Additionally, Ebitly features a predictions system, with users being able to add their own forecast, or receive one from the platform’s automated AI. The predictions are tracked against existing payments and invoices, eliminating duplicate data.

Nordigen’s Open Banking technology allows Ebitly’s users to link their business bank accounts to the accounting platform, allowing it to update continuously with each new transaction.