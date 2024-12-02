eBid Systems launches supplier management, sourcing services in Middle East, Africa

Prequal Group, a supplier management software provider serves the Middle East from its headquarters in Azerbaijan. InfoAge Business Solutions located in Uganda, provides software and information technology services to public and private sector clients and is positioning for the growth in e-procurement services throughout Africa. These new reseller agreements are set to enable these companies to market, implement and support eBid Systems’ eBid eXchange procurement platform.

eBid Systems delivers procurement software-as-a-service (SaaS) that streamlines supplier management, sourcing, and contract management for large and small private and public sector organizations. Their eBid eXchange system is used daily by around 300 organizations.