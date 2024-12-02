eBid Systems introduces ProcureWare

ProcureWare was developed over the course of the past three years to bring a fresh approach to supplier management, sourcing, and contract management.

New features of the ProcureWare application include: localized into any language or currency, detailed audit log of system changes, enhanced reporting, charting, and dashboards, shared procurement events calendar, granular user roles and permissions.

More than that, the launch of ProcureWare coincides with the company’s brand update and release of a new corporate website. This updated brand was conceived to reflect a fresh, new platform and simplicity that carries over into the software itself.

eBid Systems is a vendor management, sourcing, bidding, and contract management software to satisfied clients across a range of industries. eBid provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) used by large and small private and public sector organizations.