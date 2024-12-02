eBay Seller Capital partners with Liberis





Following this announcement, eBay launched the new Business Card Advance, a new eBay Seller Capital revenue-based financing product that was provided by Liberis. The tool is aimed at supporting eBay sellers at every business stage, offering eligible US firms up to USD 1 million in working capital in as little as 24 hours.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Throughout this launch, the new product is expected to deliver a secure and efficient application experience, with a 100% online and personalised process that takes as little as three minutes, fast access to capital (which, upon approval, can transfer funds in as little as 12-24 hours), and flexible transactions (with schedules that scale with the business’ sales cycle and no minimum payment or early payment penalty). At the same time, customers can benefit from transparent reporting (through which sellers will have the possibility to track payment progress, reconcile transactions and sales proceeds, as well as view all reporting in one place on the eBay Seller Hub), as well as extensive financial options (with pre-approved funding that offers investments ranging from USD 500 up to USD 1 million).

In addition, eBay Seller Capital is set to fuel business development by providing them with personalised financial services that meet the needs of customers and companies. The addition of Business Cash Advance to the suite of offerings will give the firm the possibility to expand capital availability to sellers on flexible terms when they need it the most. At the same time, through eBay Seller Capital, Liberis is expected to provide businesses with access to fast and responsible financing.



