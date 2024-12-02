



Being an extension of ISO/IEC 27001, which handles information security, the certification obtained by EBANX ensures that best practices regarding the protection of data privacy are being followed by companies. Prior to receiving this accreditation, EBANX obtained the ISO/IEC 27001 back in 2019, with the current news solidifying the fintech’s commitment to information security and highlighting its capabilities to maintain international standards for privacy.











More information on the announcement

By securing the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, EBANX ensures its merchants, their customers, and employees that their business and personal details are treated with increased protection and safety, with this applying to how the fintech leverages data throughout its lifecycle. According to EBANX’s officials, sustainable data management, which is also in compliance with regulations, involves an allegiance to a proper processing and retention period. The company mentions that, in its particular case, this applies to data of employees and purchases made by any customer.



Considering that EBANX currently operates in 29 countries, with it having teams in Latin America, Africa, Europe, Asia, and the US, while serving merchants globally, the adoption of these processes enables the company and its technology to have increased security and reliability. Representatives also underlined that, by securing this certification, the fintech can better navigate the difficulties posed by local regulations and ensure that its operations meet the security standards in those markets.



Furthermore, to obtain the certification, EBANX underwent a series of internal changes to improve its Privacy Information Management System, with the company having to review all its documentation and processes, implement additional privacy controls, develop risk management plans, refine internal protocols, and train teams, among others. To retain the certification, EBANX is set to go through annual audits that confirm its compliance with international regulations and verify the constant enhancement of the determined best practices.