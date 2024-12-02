ebankIT updates its multichannel banking platform





ebankIT is currently launching version 5.2, which aims to offer functionalities for user experience, user satisfaction, and security. Therefore, it has developed a platform that allows access to accounts via the PSD2 services offered by other banking institutions. This feature allows users to view bank balances and transactions through Internet Banking and soon, through other ebankIT applications.

The latest update includes changes to platform use, both by ebankIT and users, namely related to OpenID Connect Single Sign-On, which allows the use of a single set of authentication credentials for all ebankIT client channels available, and new transaction limit options, that allows users to set maximum transaction numbers.

Moreover, the updated version features a new administrative area, the Bank Notification Center, which allows financial institutions to obtain business information pertaining to transactions that generate errors. Rules can also be defined to notify bank personnel of specific circumstances resulting in such errors.

The updated version also includes an extension to the existing Analytic Reporting module, Campaign Analytics, which enables the analysis of data pertaining to campaigns run on the ebankIT platform, namely number and category of views and responses.