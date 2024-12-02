ebankIT partners with Salt Edge

The partnership was made to help financial services providers in Canada, EMEA, and beyond gain access to Open Banking features. The advancement of technology has connected and improved people's lives by setting an inclusive banking paradigm and creating impactful changes in the financial industry worldwide. As financial technology advances, new payment systems, cybersecurity solutions, improved analytics, and risk management mechanisms are developed – all of which have been instrumental for the financial sector to thrive. Fintech companies such as ebankIT and Salt Edge are meant to assist financial institutions to build customer-first technological products based on Open Banking solutions, the press release states.

Improved with out-of-the-box features, the ebankIT Omnichannel Digital Banking Platform offers improved digital transformation for financial institutions of any size and background. By partnering with Salt Edge, ebankIT wishes to allow banks and credit unions to unlock Open Data and expand globally by accessing accounts from over 5,000 banks, meeting Open Banking compliance requirements in Canada, EMEA, and of any global standard. ISO 27001 certified and licenced as an AISP under PSD2, Salt Edge reportedly ensures stable and reliable connections between ebankIT clients and their customers in the EU, Canada, the UK, GCC, and beyond, the press release continues.

According to ebankIT’s Head of Sales HQ & Partnerships, the company understands that Open Banking is the way forward when it comes to humanising the digital banking experience for end-users worldwide. Reportedly, that was the reasoning behind the partnership with Salt Edge, to bring benefits to the company’s ecosystem of financial institutions. By combining interactive technologies with data management strategies, banks and credit unions will reportedly be able to build meaningful and trustful connections for the future.

Salt Edge’s Chief Growth Officer declared that the two tech players are pursuing to improve the financial world by creating innovative solutions meant to make financial services better for both institutions and consumers.

More about Salt Edge

Salt Edge is a financial API platform and a PSD2 and Open Banking solutions provider. The company seeks to enable third parties to access bank channels via a unified gateway and develope the technology necessary for banks to become compliant. According to the company, Salt Edge is ISO 27001 certified and AISP licenced under PSD2. The company is reportedly integrated with 5,000+ financial institutions in 50+ countries.

