ebankIT partners with Centrilogic

In essence, the two entities collaborated to leverage cloud technologies designed to meet the financial sector's needs. According to thefinrate.com, financial institutions are increasingly adopting cloud-based solutions to modernise legacy systems, minimise costs, and keep up with customer expectations.

The partnership focuses on modernising legacy systems and reducing costs through secure and scalable cloud infrastructures. By combining ebankIT's digital transformation expertise with Centrilogic's cloud infrastructure, the collaboration aims to ensure seamless integration and operational continuity for banks and credit unions.

The initiative also aims to deliver agile, secure, and compliant solutions that enable financial institutions to innovate quickly and adapt to market changes. Cloud migration facilitates enhanced data security, optimised resource use, and fast deployment of new digital services.

This collaboration signifies a commitment to advancing digital evolution in banking, enabling institutions to offer personalised experiences and competitive services. It represents a significant move towards future-proofing financial services with advanced cloud solutions that support growth and resilience.

What else has ebankIT been up to?

In May 2024, ebankIT collaborated with US-based Metropolitan Commercial Bank (MCB) to bring digital banking to consumers and businesses. The collaboration aimed to empower consumer and commercial clients by giving them access to an agile, flexible, and comprehensive banking platform that aligned with the demands of digital-first customers.

With a presence in 12 countries, ebankIT brings international experience to every project. Its track record of successful implementations across a diverse range of markets made it a suitable partner for MCB. Drawing on best practices from around the world, ebankIT ensured that the solutions it delivered were not only innovative but closely aligned with customer preferences.