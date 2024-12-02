The partnership will enable MX’s Data Access for a safer data-sharing experience and expedite the Open Banking journey. Designed on FDX standards, MX’s Data Access provides a secure Open Finance API that can function with all data intermediaries. Additionally, it includes API translators to ensure that internal APIs adhere to these standards.

This solution empowers financial institutions to effectively monitor and manage data sharing, unlock actionable insights to foster growth and customer retention, and comply with the new 1033 regulations in the US.

Officials from ebankIT have stated that over the past ten years, the company has concentrated on upgrading its understanding of Open Banking practices both in Europe and worldwide. Partnering with MX aligns with their goal of expanding into the North American market. MX simplifies the process for financial institutions of all sizes, enabling them to accelerate the adoption of Open Finance and improve the financial experience for consumers through upgraded data access.

Integrated tech and data management strategies

ebankIT integrates interactive omnichannel technologies with data management strategies, enabling banks and credit unions to provide digital banking experiences that foster trusted connections and personalised interactions. With the introduction of MX’s Data Access, financial providers can achieve augmented visibility into their consumers' financial lives, gaining insights into data-sharing practices to better address their needs.

Representatives from MX declared that consumers require secure access to manage their financial information according to their preferences, while financial institutions need insights into how, when, and where consumers are sharing their data. By providing Data Access for ebankIT’s clients, they can effectively meet these needs.