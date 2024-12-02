ebankIT and Enterprise Engineering launch banking platform in the US

This partnership, by taking advantage of EEI's competences and the features of the ebankIT platform, addresses the needs of financial institutions in the North American market.

ebankIT representatives have stated that with the change of both operations and customer service models, it is essential for banking organisations to have a flexible solution, capable of bringing an omnichannel experience, which is exactly the main strength of ebankIT.

EEI’s Trusted Network Platform facilitates data access, aggregation and transaction processing. The TNP enables 8,000+ financial institutions to access over 16,000 sources of financial data. In addition, our Commander and Tax Navigator software products can integrate with multiple personal financial management tools, accounting software, tax packages, expense management, wealth management, financial planning, and other applications.