EBA rolls out an open forum on open banking

This new forum on open banking plans to offer a pan-European platform for dialogue in order to facilitate European solutions that respond to the requirements of the market and the expectations of the regulators.

The activities of the Open Banking Forum will be co-moderated by Don Ginsel, Holland FinTech, and Gilbert Lichter, Euro Banking Association. In pursuing its activities, the Open Banking Forum will set its own agenda in accordance with the practical interests of its participants. The Forum will develop its activities during the fourth quarter of 2016 and into 2017, accompanying in a first phase the practical implementation of the Payment Services Directive and related regulatory technical standards.

On talking about this initiative, Don Ginsel said: “Digitisation is changing the financial ecosystem, enabling many possibilities to improve financial services. Open banking is the logical step for banks to take part in this development and work more closely together with fintechs and deliver better value for the end-customer. This open forum should lead to better understanding and successful co-operation in this area.”