EBA reports boost of digital banking and paying platforms

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has published a report on the platformisation of the EU banking and payments sectors. The EBA identifies a rapid growth in the use of digital platforms to ‘bridge’ customers and financial institutions, a trend expected to accelerate in line with the wider trend toward the digitisation of the EU financial sector. Platformisation presents a range of potential opportunities for both EU customers and financial institutions. However, new forms of financial, operational, and reputational interdependencies are emerging and the EBA identifies steps to strengthen supervisory capacity to monitor market developments.

Amongst the most noteworthy findings of the report are the following: