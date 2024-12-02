EBA report on request to pay shows interesting results

The report is based on the EBA Request to Pay Survey that ran between September 2020 and February 2021 and was delivered in cooperation with PPI and with the support of an expert group of bank practitioners. The EBA surveyed over 100 corporate experts from 20 countries and conducted additional one-on-one interviews to find out how businesses would like to use request to pay and where they see its value.

Nearly 100% of the respondents are interested in using request to pay and support a Europe-wide mode of operation for the new instrument, as representatives say.

The report presents an analysis of why and how corporates expect to use request to pay, what they think will accelerate or simplify its implementation, and which use cases and features would particularly benefit from request to pay services. Homing in on specific use cases – point of sale interaction (POS/POI), online commerce, e-invoicing and recurring payments – the report fleshes out where exactly the corporate experts see the additional value of request to pay and what kind of support they need to benefit from the new instrument.