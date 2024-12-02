EBA calls for input to understand the impact of de-risking





To manage customers‘ profiles associated with higher money laundering and terrorist financing (ML/TF) risks, financial institutions may decide not to service a particular customer or category of customers. This is referred to as ‘de-risking’ and affects both financial institutions and its users. De-risking affects particular sectors and customers across the EU, such as banks engaged in correspondent banking relationships, payment institutions, and NGOs.

This action aims to understand why financial institutions choose to de-risk instead of managing the risks associated with certain sectors or customers. This call for input is of interest to stakeholders across the financial sector and its users, as the EBA wants to hear from all groups affected by de-risking. The call for input runs until 11 September 2020.

The contributions to the call for input can be submitted by clicking on the ‘send your comments’ button on the EBA's dedicated webpage. All contributions received will be published, unless requested otherwise.