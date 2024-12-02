EasyEuro launches digital wallet for EU SMEs

OuiTrust offers SMEs a new set of banking services, including collection, payment, low-cost currency exchange, and customised card issuing. It provides users with a multi-currency account to send and receive payments in the currency of their choice, supporting 30+ currencies and local settlement in 20 currencies.

It also supports SEPA, SEPA INSTANT, Faster Payments and SWIFT. Customers can apply for a MasterCard linked with their OuiTrust wallet that can be used worldwide. OuiTrust operates under Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license authorised by the UK FCA and is granted a conditional EMI license in 2020 by l’Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR), Banque de France.