EastWest adopts Temenos SaaS for core modernisation

The Philippine-based universal bank plans to deploy the cloud-native system across its retail, SME, and corporate banking divisions as part of its digital transformation strategy.

The new platform is expected to handle a wide array of operations, including deposits, lending, customer accounts, payments, and trade finance. The move is intended to provide the bank with a more scalable and flexible infrastructure, while also laying the groundwork for potential future expansion into areas such as wealth management.

Unified technology aims to support digital strategy

According to EastWest officials, the decision to migrate to Temenos Core on SaaS reflects the bank’s need for a more agile and resilient infrastructure capable of supporting over three million customers and approximately 400 branches nationwide. They added that the adoption of a unified, data-driven system will improve operational efficiency and enable faster development of new financial products.

A representative from EastWest stated that upgrading its core banking platform is essential to maintaining relevance in an increasingly digital financial environment. The official noted that the transition would support a more consistent customer experience across digital and physical channels, including mobile applications, branches, and support services.

EastWest aims to create a more customer-focused ecosystem through this technology, which will also enable the bank to form closer integration with fintech partners. Officials said the shift to a cloud-based solution will allow for more efficient service delivery and help the bank respond more effectively to customer expectations.

Temenos representatives described the partnership as part of their ongoing efforts to support financial institutions in Asia-Pacific. They said EastWest was seeking a system with deep functionality and modern cloud capabilities, and that Temenos was selected for its capacity to meet those requirements.