Earnipay, OnePipe to drive on-demand salary earning

Earnipay is reportedly committed to improve staff productivity and financial well-being by enabling employees get flexible and on-demand access to their earned salaries ahead of payday. The partnership with OnePipe is meant to ensure that the financial transactions that characterise Earnipay’s offerings are improved.

In Nigeria today, employees often have to wait for a 30-day payday cycle. Earnipay is reportedly becoming the definitive on-demand salary access solution, taking on money worries and helping employers stay out of debt cycles from predatory payday loans and unlock financial freedom.

This partnership allows Earnipay to further scale its service to over 200,000 employees before the end of 2022 and expand across the African region.