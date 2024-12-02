Early Warning to roll out Zelle instant payments brand in 2017

The release is planned for the first half of 2017. The brand’s logo has a vertical line bisecting the letter Z like a backwards dollar sign and was created by branding consultants hired by the bank consortium. According to Reuters, Zelle is the consortiums response to challenges from Silicon Valley, such as Venmo.

Early Warning operates clearXchange, a service that connects banks allowing individuals to send money by email and text message to people with accounts at other banks for their immediate use. Banks that are part of clearXchange include Bank of America, Capital One Financial, JPMorgan Chase, US Bancorp and Wells Fargo.