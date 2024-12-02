E2open to reportedly go public, Reuters

The merger is apparently set at a valuation of more than USD 2.5 billion, including debt. Although the talks are reportedly advanced, sources cited by Reuters are cautioning that negotiations could still falter. E2open is owned by private equity firm Insight Partners. CC Neuberger declined to comment. E2open and Insight Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

E2open’s revenue is around five times what it was in 2015, one of the sources said. It stands to benefit as companies automate their supply chains further in the COVID-19 pandemic. CC Neuberger I raised USD 414 million in an IPO in April 2020 with the aim of buying a company in the financial, technology, and business services sectors.