E-procurement in public sector shows signs of growth

According to the World Bank, online bid invitations by government agencies went up by 571 times since its inception two years ago, growth based on the procurement reforms supported by the institution. Similarly, the number of registered bidders for the electronic government procurement (e-GP) grew by 30 times to 8,900 in May 2014 from 294 in June 2012.

Under the same project, the World Bank supports Bangladesh under its Public Procurement Reform Project II in implementing the e-GP starting with procuring agencies. The reform is set to focus on four state-run agencies: the Roads and Highways Department, Local Government Engineering Department, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board and Bangladesh Water Development Board. These four agencies together account for a major portion of government procurement and have also rolled out online procurement performance monitoring.