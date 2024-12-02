E-invoicing saves 100,000 trees and USD 293 mln in Turkey

According to the Turkish Finance Minister, the electronic invoicing system, which has been implemented in Turkey since 2010, has reduced costs for the taxpayers, marked an important step in curbing illegal financial activities and contributed to preserving the environment by reducing the need for paper.

Mehmet Simsek expects the number of taxpayers using e-invoicing, which was approximately 20,000 as of October 31, 2014, to double after the full implementation of the e-archive system, set for December 30, 2014. Taxpayers that obtain e-archive permission from the Revenue Administration will be able to store invoices electronically.

Simsek said the goal was to reach 100,000 users within two years, after all public institutions enforce taxpayers in the responsible sectors to use e-bills, adding the government aims to save around TRY 2 billion (approximately USD 894 million) from the electronic billing system.