E-invoicing may be mandatory in Peru from 2017

Back in December 2013, Resolution 374-2013 was approved, urging 239 of SUNAT’s largest companies to implement this new system as of 1 October 2014. Moreover, as recently published in the La República daily, SUNAT’s aim is that 100% of its taxpayers should be using e-billing by 2017. However, so far no legislative measures have been taken on the issue.

It is estimated that there are currently more than 7400 businesses using electronic invoicing. This month, they will be joined by another 239 companies with business premises located in Peru, as listed in the regulations. Among them, Bayer, BBVA, Nestlé, Panasonic or Goodyear.

Peruvian taxpayers who wish to do so may issue electronic invoices voluntarily. To this end, they must first apply to the SUNAT for authorization. Once the approval process is complete, the organisation will acknowledge them as electronic issuers and they may use this system.

Currently, there are two mechanisms for issuing electronic invoices. On one hand, MYPE electronic billing, carried out using an application from the SUNAT designed for micro-businesses. And on the other hand, e-billing integrated with the taxpayers system.