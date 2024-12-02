E-invoicing becomes mandatory in Peru as of June 1, 2015

Initially, these companies were supposed to switch to the new system on September 30, 2014, in compliance with Resolution Nº 374-2013. However, that deadline was postponed until April 2015, then finally extended again until August, so that all taxpayers would have enough time to get ready technologically.

In Peru, e-invoicing has been up and running since 2010, although its use is voluntary. However, for the past two years the SUNAT has been moving towards making it mandatory, as in other Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile or Argentina. In fact, a new group of 778 businesses is scheduled to join the Electronic Issuing System (SEE) by January 1, 2016.

At present, over 7400 taxpayers are using e-invoicing voluntarily. The figure is growing each year due to the advantages of this technology in cutting economic costs, optimizing tasks and boosting productivity. With the new legal measures, widespread use of this system will be even more palpable. The SUNAT final goal is that by 2017, 100% of taxpayers will be using e-invoicing in their business transactions.

Note that, in addition to invoices or credit and debit notes, the SEE includes sales receipts among the payment proofs that may be generated electronically. This way, more streamlined procedures are achieved, while minimizing as far as possible the use of paper.