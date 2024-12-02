E-invoicing becomes mandatory in Moldova starting September 2014

Moldova Prime Minister Iurie Leanca requested the Moldovan State Tax Inspectorate (STI) to ensure that before September 2014.

The move is set to limit the risk of corruption in the procurement process, increase transparency of public institutions and reduce administrative costs.

The transition to the automated e-invoice will be conducted during July-August by the SE Fiscservinform. Center for Electronic Governance together with the Secretariat of the Economic Council will provide support in the process.