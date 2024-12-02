E-invoicing adoption rates still low - survey

One of the questions was about e-invoicing adoption, and what percentage of invoices are coming in through e-invoicing, EDI, PDF, paper or supplier portals.

The results have unveiled that the numbers for e-invoicing are low. On average, only 7% of invoices were coming in through e-invoicing networks. And these are not small companies participating in the survey, as 77% of respondents process more than 100,000 invoices per year.

However, 68% said none of their invoices come through e-invoicing networks, which indicates they haven’t implemented an e-invoicing network.

Zooming in on those that do have invoices arriving via e-invoicing networks, the survey has found that the numbers were still low. For those that had e-invoicing network functionality, on average only 24% were actually coming in through the networks and 42% were still coming in via paper.