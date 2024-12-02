E-invoicing adoption in 2015 is up - report

According to the report, there was noticed a 17% increase in electronic invoice volume in Europe in the B2B/B2G/G2B (government-to-business) space in 2015.

Moreover, the research pointed out a 12% increase in electronic invoicing volume in Europe in the B2C segment, and a 20% expected increase in volume of transactions processed by the network providers in the B2B/B2G/G2B space.

The study also revealed that 4.6 billion is the expected number of B2B invoices to be transacted electronically in 2015 in Europe, and that 2.7 billion is the expected number of B2C invoices to be transacted electronically in 2015 in Europe.

The report also expects that a number of 25 network providers will process more than 20 million invoices each.

68% of the 210 networks analyzed by Billentis were profitable. Billentis forecast number for the North American B2B space was 2.8 billion, and for the B2C space was 4 billion.

The research also unveiled that the higher end of the forecast for growth in e-invoices in Mexico will be 25%, and that the number of invoices processed in Brazil will be of about 11 billion (with continued moderate growth in 2015).

This is solid growth, but the global adoption rate suggests we are still far from the much awaited ‘tipping point’ where e-invoicing has become the ‘norm,’ the source concludes.