e-Archiving expands electronic billing in Turkey

This is a method that enables users to carry out the entire process electronically, regardless of the recipient to whom the documents addressed.

Before the advent of e-Arsiv, Turkish taxpayers could only issue e-invoices when the receiver was also electronically enabled. However, with e-archiving all the bills are generated and stored, for a 10 year period, in totally digital format. Forwarding can subsequently take place by different methods, depending on the technological capacities of each recipient.

Another difference between traditional electronic invoicing and this new process is that the documents are not immediately reported to the Turkish Tax Administration (GIB / TRA). Instead, companies must issue a monthly report.

The e-archiving regulation is stated in Article 433 of the Law on Tax Procedure. This regulation made it compulsory to adapt to this method before January 1 for all companies that had earned income of over 5 million lira (TRY) in tax year 2014 trading goods or services via Internet.

Moreover, in the coming months compulsory use of the new system will be extended to the banks, logistics and transport companies and internet advertising agents. This will broaden the penetration of e-invoicing in Turkey over 2016.

Specialist technology providers are responsible for generating the e-invoices in accordance with the new system’s requirements and submitting the monthly billing summary. EDICOM is already authorized to manage this procedure, thanks to our partnership in Turkey with the company ISIS Bilisim Teknolojileri. It is also enabled to carry out other Turkish electronic procedures such as traditionale-invoicing or e-bookkeeping.