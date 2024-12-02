















By taking the strategic decision to adopt Surecomp’s RIVO, which is a collaborative trade finance platform, DZ BANK intends to advance its commitment to providing enhanced customer experience based on secure and efficient technology hosted in Germany and Europe. The bank is set to utilise the platform for real-time corporate communications, transaction status transparency, and accelerated trade finance issuance.Through this move, DZ BANK expects the RIVO platform to facilitate simplified and faster funding transactions for buyers and suppliers, whilst improving liquidity and fostering supply chain resilience for its users via advanced supply chain finance features.

How will the RIVO platform support DZ BANK?

By having a native integration to Surecomp’s back-office DOKA-NG solution, as well as centralised access to host trade tech partner applications, the RIVO platform is set to provide DZ BANK and its customers with an improved trade finance experience. According to the bank’s officials, the adoption of Surecomp’s platform assists its allegiance to deliver enhanced trade finance services. By receiving real-time access to the collaborative ecosystem, DZ BANK aims to improve its service delivery, advancing its customer experience and solidifying its operational features.



Moreover, representatives from Surecomp underlined that RIVO was developed to allow a digitised trade finance transaction process while also delivering data privacy and security, GDPR compliance, and fraud prevention. The current move focuses on enabling DZ BANK to progress its growth strategy and increase its regulatory and risk management capabilities. In addition, Surecomp is committed to allowing simplified, sustainable trade by fostering collaboration. The company’s portfolio of cloud and on-premises solutions works towards improving the trade finance lifecycle for enhanced risk mitigation, transaction processing, compliance, decision support, and expansion.