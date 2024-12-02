DZ Bank subscribes to Surecomp's ROVO platform





DZ Bank – which also acts as a central hub to 850 member banks – will invite its respective corporate clients to communicate via RIVO for the accelerated processing of thousands of trade finance transactions.

DZ Bank plan to fully integrate RIVO via APIs into its back-office systems for complete straight-through processing. DZ Bank will enable an improved customer service and process efficiency, while the insurer will optimise its digital customer experience with same day issuance of guarantee bonds.

