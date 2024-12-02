DZ BANK chooses Surecomp for digital trade finance transformation

DZ Bank chose Surecomp’s DOKA-NG to be its next digital trade finance platform. The German DZ Bank acts as the central bank for almost 850 co-operative banks across the country. The trade finance department operates on behalf of both direct customers and member banks, acting as a trade finance hub to process transactions.

The DZ BANK team also manages international trade finance processing requests from the bank’s Hong Kong branch. In view of thousands of corporate clients of varying size and growing transaction volumes, DZ BANK decided to implement DOKA-NG, which is an API-enabled digital trade finance platform equipped to support pending regulatory changes including SWIFT SR2021.

Surecomp provides a digital portfolio of cloud and on-premise trade finance, supply chain finance and treasury solutions.