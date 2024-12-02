This new SaaS solution by Dynatos makes it easier for companies to connect customers and suppliers to their ERP systems, regardless of local regulations, network or document format. The product launch comes in the context of more and more companies integrating e-invoicing into their daily operations. E-invoicing and e-delivery are becoming increasingly important in day-to-day business transactions both for business-to-government and business-to-business.

According to the official press release, by leveraging e-invoicing and e-delivery solutions, companies can minimise cycle times, eliminate fraud and errors, automate purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash processes, and improve efficiency while remaining compliant with tax-reporting obligations.

Routty was designed with these benefits in mind, as it connects suppliers and customers with the customer's ERP system in a fast and efficient way. Specifically, customers can connect their ERP to Routty either via a REST API or upload and retrieve documents through Routty's SFTP server.

The Routty platform can be used to send and receive e-documents, regardless of whether customers are active in a single country with a limited set of business partners or have many subsidiaries. If suppliers are not yet ready for e-invoicing, the Routty system can integrate with optional intelligent software that captures PDF documents sent via email.

Dynatos officials talked about this new product launch and emphasised how it can help companies remain compliant with a growing number of e-invoicing requirements. They also mentioned Routty's plug-and-play architecture and how it supports short implementation times for any ERP back-end.

More information about Dynatos

Dynatos is a Belgium-based company that offers Source-to-Pay and e-invoicing solutions designed to drive the transformation of the finance and procurement function into a digital operation and internal business partner.

According to Dynatos, the company works with 850 customers and has established a presence in Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and Slovakia. Dynatos is part of the privately owned Cronos Group, which is an IT service provider founded in 1991.

According to tech.einnews.com, in April 2023, Dynatos has expanded its operations in Southern Europe by partnering with Italy-based technology provider IAGICA. The partnership between Dynatos and IAGICA is in line with Dynatos' 'Strategic Partnership' strategy, as both companies prioritise a personalised approach to customer service. The collaboration between the two entities aims to bring the international experience and expertise of Dynatos to Italy to support Italian companies in optimising and digitising their business processes.